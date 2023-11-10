Kurashev notched two assists against Tampa Bay on Thursday.
It was Kurashev's second multi-point game in his last three contests. Since returning from injury, the 24-year-old has garnered six points in as many games, including one power-play goal. If the Swiss international can continue at this pace, he could set new personal bests in both goals (nine) and assists (16).
