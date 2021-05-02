Kurashev registered a power-play assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Kurashev set up Kirby Dach's tally at 12:28 of the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Kurashev. The Swiss forward has cooled off to close out 2020-21. He's at 15 points (five on the power play), 59 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-9 rating through 49 contests.
