Kurashev won't practice Friday due to knee and shoulder contusions.

Kurashev's injury doesn't sound overly serious, so at this point it'd be surprising to see him miss Monday's preseason matchup with Washington. The 19-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six spot on the big club's roster during training camp, but he'll almost certainly spend the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Rockford.