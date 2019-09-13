Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Banged up heading into camp
Kurashev won't practice Friday due to knee and shoulder contusions.
Kurashev's injury doesn't sound overly serious, so at this point it'd be surprising to see him miss Monday's preseason matchup with Washington. The 19-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six spot on the big club's roster during training camp, but he'll almost certainly spend the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Rockford.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.