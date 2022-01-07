Kurashev notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Kurashev set up Kirby Dach for the Blackhawks' first goal of the game. The 22-year-old Kurashev had gone without a point in the last two games. The Swiss winger is up to two goals, seven assists, 45 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 28 contests. He's been limited to a bottom-six role mainly, and his mild offense doesn't make a strong case for rostering him in fantasy.