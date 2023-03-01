Kurashev notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Kurashev missed Monday's contest with an illness, but he was right back on the top line Tuesday. He set up an Andreas Athanasiou tally in the third period. That was Kurashev's second assist in his last six games. The winger has a career-best 24 points with 103 shots on net, 35 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating through 59 appearances, but he should be in line for a big role down the stretch.