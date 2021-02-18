Kurashev scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Kurashev made a difficult play look easy, receiving a pass from Duncan Keith and then splitting the Red Wings' penalty-killing defenders right down the middle before scoring on Jonathan Bernier in the second period. The 21-year-old Kurashev is up to five goals, nine points, 22 shots on net and four power-play points in 17 appearances. He often sees sheltered minutes -- his 10:07 was lowest among Blackhawks skaters Wednesday, but his production is at least worth a look in deeper formats.