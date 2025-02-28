Kurashev missed Friday's practice due to a hand injury, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Kurashev has six goals and 10 points in 42 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Saturday versus Anaheim, then Lukas Reichel will probably draw back into the lineup after spending the Blackhawks' previous two games in the press box.
