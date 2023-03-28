Kurashev (shoulder) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kurashev's shoulder injury won't require surgery, but with the Blackhawks out of playoff contention, the team has decided to shut him down for the final nine games of the regular season. The 23-year-old winger will finish the campaign having picked up nine goals, 25 points and an ugly minus-32 rating while averaging 17:25 of ice time through 70 contests.