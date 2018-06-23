Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Enigmatic Russian drafted by Chicago
Kurashev was drafted 120th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Kurashev won't turn 19 years old until October, but there are already serious, serious concerns regarding his effort level. For all the natural skill that Kurashev brings to the table, and there's a ton of it, not enough gets done on a nightly basis. He hasn't showing a willingness to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play and his numbers this past season for QMJHL Quebec (19 goals, 60 points in 59 games) were underwhelming. Based on talent alone, Kurashev is far better than the 120th best player in this draft, but he will have to display better commitment in all three zones to reach his high ceiling.
