Kurashev recorded a goal and two assists with two shots in the Blackhawks' 5-2 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Kurashev deposited an empty-net goal to ice the game for the Blackhawks. He would also add a helper on goals by Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Bedard. The Swiss forward is now up to two goals and four points in four games. He should continue to play on the first line and second power-play unit for the time being.