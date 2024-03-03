Kurashev scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kurashev reached the 10-goal mark late in the first period and then set up a Ryan Donato marker in the third. The 24-year-old Kurashev ended February on a four-game drought, but he's generally been productive relative to the rest of the Blackhawks since he's playing on a line with Connor Bedard. For the season, Kurashev has 34 points (10 on the power play), 98 shots on net and a minus-34 rating through 54 appearances.