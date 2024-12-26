Kurashev was scratched for the four games prior to the holiday break.
Prior to his trip to the press box, Kurashev had gone nine contests without a point while also losing his power-play role. The 25-year-old winger has been bounced all over the lineup, but it doesn't look like he's meshing with interim head coach Anders Sorensen. Overall, Kurashev has just five points and 31 shots on net through 28 outings, as well as a putrid minus-27 rating.
