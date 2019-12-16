Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Finding game in AHL
Kurashev picked up a goal and added two assists in AHL Rockford's 4-2 win over Toronto on Sunday.
Kursahev has been playing much better of late following a slow start to the season. He has points in four of his past eight games and registered at least three shots on goal in four of those contests, as well. For the season, Kurashev has four goals and 13 points in 24 games. The numbers won't blow anyone away, but they're solid totals for a 20-year-old first-year Swiss pro.
