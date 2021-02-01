Kurashev potted a goal and an assist with two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kurashev opened the scoring in the first period with a tap-in to finish an odd-man rush, his third goal of the season. He later set up Patrick Kane's insurance marker with 6:20 left in regulation. It was the first two-point game of the season for the 21-year-old rookie, who centered Chicago's top line between Kane and Mattias Janmark.