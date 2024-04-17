Kurashev notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kurashev has been strong to close out the campaign. He's racked up three goals and four assists over his last seven outings while continuing to play on the top line. The 24-year-old winger has 18 goals, 36 assists, 128 shots on net and a minus-42 rating through 74 games this season.