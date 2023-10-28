Kurashev scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Friday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old was on the shelf to begin the season as he completed his recovery from March wrist surgery, but in his second game back he made his only shot of the night count. Kurashev intercepted an Alex Pietrangelo clearing attempt, skated into the high slot and wired the puck past Adin Hill on the blocker side to hand Vegas its first loss. Kurashev has never recorded more than nine goals or 25 points in an NHL campaign, but he skated on Connor Bedard's wing Friday and led all Chicago forwards in even-strength ice time. If he can keep that assignment a breakout campaign could follow.