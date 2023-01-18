Kurashev had a goal and two assists in Chicago's 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo on Tuesday.
Kurashev scored at 1:34 of the third period to narrow Buffalo's lead to 3-2. He broke out of his cold stretch after being limited to a goal and no assists in his previous nine games. He has six goals and 18 points in 42 contests in 2022-23.
