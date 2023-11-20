Kurashev had a goal and an assist in Chicago's 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

Kurashev missed the start of the campaign due to a wrist injury, but he's been terrific since getting healthy, providing four goals and 10 points through 10 outings this season. In terms of his scoring pace, that's a huge increase from 2022-23 in which he recorded nine goals and 25 points in 70 contests. The 24-year-old has benefited from playing alongside Connor Bedard this year, and Kurashev should continue to have significant fantasy value as long as he remains on the top line.