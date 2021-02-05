Kurashev recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Kurashev earned the secondary assist on Mattias Janmark's first-period marker. The 21-year-old Kurashev skated just 6:56 in Thursday's contest, compared to an average of 12:39 per game in 11 outings this year. The Swiss forward has six points, 16 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating.