Kurashev notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Kurashev has done his part as a playmaker lately with five helpers over his last six contests. He set up a Tyler Johnson tally in the second period of Tuesday's games. Kurashev has been a solid contributor in a weak offense, earning 28 points (nine on the power play) with 85 shots on net and a minus-25 rating through 46 appearances.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Rare two-point effort•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Matches career high in points•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Spoils shutout bid•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Picks up helper Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Two points Sunday•