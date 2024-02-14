Kurashev notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Kurashev has done his part as a playmaker lately with five helpers over his last six contests. He set up a Tyler Johnson tally in the second period of Tuesday's games. Kurashev has been a solid contributor in a weak offense, earning 28 points (nine on the power play) with 85 shots on net and a minus-25 rating through 46 appearances.