Kurashev scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

The 21-year-old finished off a pretty passing play with the man advantage to get the Blackhawks on the board with 2:02 left in the first period. It was Kurashev's second straight game with a goal and gave him four in his first 10 NHL contests. He's worth at least keeping on your radar as long as he's centering a line with Patrick Kane.