Kurashev (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kurashev should be back in his usual top-six role after missing Monday's game. The 23-year-old has 23 points and a minus-28 rating through 58 appearances this season.
