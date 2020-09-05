The Blackhawks have loaned Kurashev to HC Lugano of Switzerland's NLA.

Kurashev spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, notching seven goals and 19 points in 36 games with AHL Rockford. The 2018 fourth-round pick will begin the 2020-21 season in Switzerland, but he'll likely be recalled by the Blackhawks ahead of next season's training camp.