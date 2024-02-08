Kurashev notched an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Kurashev set up a Nick Foligno tally in the second period to keep the Blackhawks from getting shut out for a third game in a row. The team has scored three times over the last five contests, with Kurashev earning two assists in that span. That's all of his offense in his last 11 outings. On the year, the 24-year-old has matched his career high with 25 points while adding 81 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating through 44 appearances.