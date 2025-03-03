Kurashev (hand) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Kurashev will miss his second straight game against the Kings on Monday. He won't be eligible to play versus Ottawa on Wednesday, either. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has registered six goals, 10 points and 48 shots on net in 42 appearances this season. Due to Kurashev's absence, Lukas Reichel will probably maintain a bottom-six role.