Kurashev scored his first goal of the season in AHL Rockford's 3-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

It took nine games, but Kurashev is finally on the board. The Swiss import has found the transition to professional hockey difficult, as evidenced by the fact he has just 13 shots on goal in those nine contests, but Kurashev was a productive offensive player in the QMJHL and dominant for his home country at last year's World Juniors, so he remains a target for dynasty owners. Kurashev turned just 20 years of age last month.