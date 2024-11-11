Kurashev scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Kurashev has three points over his last seven outings. His tally Sunday was his biggest of the season, allowing the Blackhawks to steal a win from a division rival. The 25-year-old forward has moved all over the lineup in 2024-25 but has most often ended up on the second line while seeing power-play time. He's up to three goals, one assist, 21 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 15 appearances.