Kurashev scored a goal in Chicago's 5-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.
Kurashev scored 46 seconds into the second period to narrow Toronto's lead to 3-2. He has eight goals and 22 points in 53 contests in 2022-23. Kurashev was held off the scoresheet in his previous four games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Supplies helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Gets three points Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Snaps six-game point drought•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Nets unassisted tally•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Provides two assists in loss•