Kurashev scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Kurashev has five points over his last four games, though this was his first goal since Jan. 7. The 24-year-old had been working as a center, but he shifted back to the wing with Connor Bedard (jaw) back in the lineup. Kurashev is at nine goals, matching his career high from last season. He's added 20 helpers, 88 shots on net and a minus-27 rating through 47 appearances. Kurashev's offense-only production will have limited appeal in fantasy, but he has more upside as long as he's playing with Bedard at even strength and on the power play.