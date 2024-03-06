Kurashev scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kurashev has three points over his last three games. This was his first power-play point since Feb. 19 and his first tally with the man advantage since Dec. 31. The 24-year-old winger continues to enjoy playing alongside Connor Bedard on the top line and first power-play unit. Kurashev has 11 goals, 35 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-37 rating through 56 appearances.