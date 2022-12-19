Kurashev scored a goal during a 7-1 loss to the visiting Rangers on Sunday.

Kurashev's second-period tally pulled the struggling Blackhawks to within 3-1 early in the second period. The 23-year-old center notched his first goal in 12 outings before the Rangers turned the matchup into a rout. Kurashev contributed two shots Sunday after producing zero during his previous two outings, totaling 32:04 of ice time. Including Kurashev's marker Sunday, the Blackhawks have been outscored 31-7 during their seven-game losing streak.