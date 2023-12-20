Kurashev (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche.
Cole Guttman will likely check into the lineup with Kurashev out, while Ryan Donato will see more action. Kurashev was able to participate in the morning skate, making this a surprise absence for the winger. He has been an effective top-six forward with 17 points over 24 contests.
