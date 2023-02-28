Kurashev (illness) will not play Monday against Anaheim, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kurashev will miss his first game of the year Monday. The 23-year-old has eight goals, 23 points and a minus-28 rating through 58 games this season. After being a game-time decision, Kurashev will be questionable for Tuesday's contest in Arizona.
