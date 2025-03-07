Now Playing

Kurashev (hand) was activated off injured reserve, setting the stage for him to play Friday versus Utah, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kurashev has six goals and 10 points in 42 outings in 2024-25. He missed three straight games due to the injury. Kurashev will likely serve in a middle-six capacity in his return.

