Kurashev (hand) was activated off injured reserve, setting the stage for him to play Friday versus Utah, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Kurashev has six goals and 10 points in 42 outings in 2024-25. He missed three straight games due to the injury. Kurashev will likely serve in a middle-six capacity in his return.
