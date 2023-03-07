Kurashev scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Kurashev had gone eight games without a goal, logging just two helpers over that span. The 23-year-old tallied the opening goal Monday at 16:22 of the first period. Following the trade of Max Domi to the Stars, Kurashev has moved from the wing to centering the first line. He has career highs in goals (nine) and assists (16) while adding 109 shots on net, a minus-27 rating, 36 hits and 27 blocked shots through 62 contests. Given his role, Kurashev could be a solid depth addition for fantasy managers.