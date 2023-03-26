Kurasehv (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Canucks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Kurashev will miss his second straight game Sunday. There's been no update on his timeline but his next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Stars.
