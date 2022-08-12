Kurashev secured a one-year, $750,000 contract from the Blackhawks on Friday.

Kurashev set new personal bests in games played (67), assists (15) and points (21) last season. While the 22-year-old winger will likely remain in a bottom-six role this year, he should remain on at least the No. 2 power-play unit which will no doubt bolster his offensive opportunities. Still, Kurashev is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value unless he can crack the top six.