Kurashev notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Kurashev has three helpers over three games since he sat out a contest with an illness. The 24-year-old has settled into a top-lnie role alongside Connor Bedard. Kurashev is up to eight points through 12 outings in December, giving him six goals, 20 points, 46 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 27 appearances this season.