Kurashev recorded an assist and two shots on net in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Kurashev had the secondary helper on Dominik Kubalik's tally, which was set up by Vinnie Hinostroza. That trio has been the Blackhawks' second line for the last two games, and they've been effective together. For the year, Kurashev has 13 points, 50 shots and a minus-10 rating. The Swiss forward could potentially move down the lineup if head coach Jeremy Colliton shuffles his lines.