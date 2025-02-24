Kurashev scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kurashev ended his seven-game goal drought with a tally late in the second period. He had just one assist in that span. The 25-year-old has had a largely disappointing season, one that's seen him slip into a part-time role while losing his power-play minutes. He's now at five goals, nine points, 45 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-27 rating through 40 appearances. He's on track for the worst season of his career, and there's a legitimate chance the Blackhawks leave the pending restricted free agent unqualified this offseason.