Kurashev had two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Kurashev helped out on even-strength goals by Taylor Raddysh and Patrick Kane. With four points in his last four games, Kurashev's making the most of a late-season audition in the top six for the rebuilding Blackhawks.
