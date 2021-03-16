Kurashev tallied a goal on two shots Monday in a 6-3 loss to Florida.

Kurashev broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second period, one-timing a Mattias Janmark feed in front of the net for his seventh goal of the year. Offense has been tougher to come by as of late for the 21-year-old, who had collected just one goal in his previous 11 games entering the night.