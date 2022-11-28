Kurashev assisted on both of Chicago's goals in Sunday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Kurashev has three goals and 11 points in 21 games this season. His scoring pace is way up from his 21 points in 67 contests in 2021-22, but that makes perfect sense given his increased role. Going into Sunday's contest, he was averaging 17:04 of ice time in 2022-23, up from 12:51 last season.