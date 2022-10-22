Kurashev scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Kurashev set the Blackhawks on the comeback trail with a tally early in the third period. The 23-year-old winger has earned at least a point in three of four games this season (one goal, two assists). He's added 10 hits, five shots on net and a minus-1 rating while logging middle-six minutes.