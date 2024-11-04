Kurashev logged an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kurashev had played just about everywhere but the top line early in the season, but he was there with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato on Sunday. The helper was Kurashev's third point to go with 17 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-8 rating through 12 appearances this season. The 25-year-old forward was successful last year in a similar role, so this may be enough to get his offense going, but the Blackhawks' wing depth is stronger this year. If Kurashev's performance dips, another tumble down the lineup could quickly follow.