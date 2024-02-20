Kurashev logged a power-play assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kurashev set up a Connor Bedard tally in the third period. The assist extended Kurashev's point streak to six games (one goals, seven helpers). He's at 32 points (10 on the power play), 89 shots on net and a minus-27 rating 49 outings overall. Kurashev's recent play makes him a solid addition for fantasy managers who don't have to worry about plus-minus or physicality.