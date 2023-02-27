Kurashev (illness) is questionable for Monday's contest against Anaheim, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kurashev's availability will be determined closer to puck drop after he didn't take part in the morning skate. He has produced eight goals, 23 points, 101 shots on net and 35 hits in 58 games this campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Sets up equalizer•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Nets goal vs. Leafs•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Supplies helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Gets three points Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Snaps six-game point drought•