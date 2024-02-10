Kurashev put up two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Kurashev continues to add to his career totals, getting at least one point in his second straight game and putting up his first multi-point effort since Dec. 23. His first assist came on Nick Foligno's goal 13:37 into the third period and he followed that up with another helper on the game-tying goal by Jason Dickinson with only 1:02 left that eventually put the game into overtime. The first-line center ended the contest with three shots and a plus-2 rating in 21:34 TOI. Kurashev is on pace to surpass 50 points on the season and he should easily get there while playing in all situations and averaging 18:45 TOI on the season.