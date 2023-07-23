Kurashev (shoulder) was awarded a two-year, $4.5 million contract with Chicago on Sunday by an independent arbitrator, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kurashev, who missed the final 11 games of the 2022-23 season because of a shoulder injury, will be a restricted free agent at the conclusion of his new deal. The 23-year-old forward produced nine goals and 25 points in 70 games last season. Kurashev should occupy a middle-six spot in the lineup next campaign.