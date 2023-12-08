Kurashev scored the only goal in Thursday's 1-0 victory over the Ducks.

Kurashev was able to end his eight-game goal drought with his tally Thursday in addition to earning his team the victory in a battle of netminders. Through the first 19 games of the year, the 24-year-old winger has put up 14 points and needs just 11 more to match his career-best total from last season.